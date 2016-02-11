At least six children killed in French school bus crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A school bus has crashed into a truck in France, killing at least six children, police have said, a day after another road accident involving a school bus left two dead.

The head-on collision with a lorry carrying rubble happened at 7.15am local time on Thursday near Rochefort in the western Charente-Maritime region.

The school bus was carrying about 17 people, and three children suffered minor injuries in the accident, a police source said.

On Wednesday two children, aged 12 and 15, died when another school bus veered off a road in snowy conditions near the Swiss border in eastern France.

The vehicle was carrying 32 children on its daily trip to the village school in Montbenoît when it "left the road", a police source in that case said.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com