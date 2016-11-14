At least two dead after powerful earthquake in New Zealand

WELLINGTON. KAZINFORM - At least two people died after a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit New Zealand's South Island on Sunday, according to media reports.

The quake stroke some 93 km north-northwest of Christchurch at a depth of 23 km causing a tsunami that arrived two hours later. The tremors were felt in the capital of Wellington on the North Island.



It is not clear how the victims died as there was very little communication from the most affected areas - Kaikoura and Culverden.



According to reports, a wave of 2.5 m was registered by a gauge at Kaikoura north of Christchurch.



Many schools and offices remained closed across New Zealand as aftershocks continued throughout Monday morning.