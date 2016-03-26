EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:18, 26 March 2016 | GMT +6

    At parliamentary elections Kazakhstanis voted for unity and stability - Nuketayeva

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Our compatriots voted for unity and stability at the snap parliamentary elections held across Kazakhstan on March 20, says rector of the Kazakh State Women's Pedagogic University Dinar Nuketayeva.

    "The people of Kazakhstan participated in one of the most important events for their future as well as development and prosperity of the country. The majority voted for unity and stability," Ms Nuketayeva told Kazinform correspondent.
    The Nur Otan Party, in her words, once again proved to be ‘the nationwide political power'.
    "This is a victory for all Kazakhstanis together with the Leader of the party - President Nursultan Nazarbayev," she added, praising kazakhstani youth for high turnout during the elections.

    Tags:
    Parliament Elections in Kazakhstan Elections Parliamentary elections 2016 Majilis elections 2016 News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!