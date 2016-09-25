At UN, Kyrgyz Minister cites ‘tangible blows' to country's economy due to climate change

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Addressing the United Nations General Assembly today, Erlan Abdyldavev, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, expressed support for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which contain a number of targets that are priorities for his country, including poverty reduction, high-quality education, health care, economic growth and environmental protection, Kabar reported.

In this regard, he announced that he had signed the Paris Agreement yesterday. "In Kyrgyzstan, rising global temperatures are already causing natural disasters," he said and enumerated the many environmental stresses the country faces. He called for international support to help his country adapt to climate change. Particularly concerning is the rapid rate of glacial melting, shrinking biodiversity and uranium mining sites, which, despite having been addressed under General Assembly resolution 68/218, now require a high-level international meeting.



Turning to issues of security and stability, he expressed concern about tensions in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Ukraine, and noted that terrorism, extremism and religious intolerance afflict his country, as they do so many others. Observing that the "confrontational position of some countries" is hindering the international community's ability to tackle those threats, he called for world Powers to set aside their disputes and undertake joint efforts to counter threats to international security.



He went on to note there needs to be a General Assembly resolution on inter-religious dialogue and cooperation for peace. Concerned about his country's electricity shortage, he called for Central Asia to reach a common understanding on the rational use of energy resources and an expeditious resolution of border disputes. He added his voice to others calling for Security Council reform, and welcomed recent procedural changes in the election of the Secretary-General.