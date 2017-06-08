EN
    19:20, 08 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Atambayev, Lukashenko arrive in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM. Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus arrived in Astana to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Kazinform correspondent reports.  

    The head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was greeted by the Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek. The Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov and Deputy akim of Astana Yermek Amanshaev greeted Almazbek Atambayev.

    The SCO Summit is expected to focus on its current activity and make a historical decision on India and Pakistan's accession.

    Participants will also touch upon cooperation in the sphere of regional security, deepening of trade and economic interaction and promotion of humanitarian ties within the framework of the SCO.

    Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are the full-fledged members of the SCO.

    Final steps of India and Pakistan's accession to the organization will be made at the Astana Summit.

     

    Tags:
    SCO Belarus Kyrgyzstan Astana Diplomacy Top Story
