Atameken presidium chair reports to Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting with chairman of the presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Timur Kulibayev, via a videoconference.

The latter reported on entrepreneurship as the country lifted the state of emergency and quarantine restrictions, the Akorda press service reports.

Kulibayev told the President about the preliminary results of the working meetings on pressing issues of business sectors hit by pandemic. The PM, members of the Cabinet, governors of regions and mayors of cities took part in the meetings, initiated by Atameken.