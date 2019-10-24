EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:35, 24 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Atameken Presidium Congress convenes in Kazakh capital

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The VI Congress of the Presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs started its work in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin is expected to attend the Congress.

    Addressing the Congress Chairman of the Presidium Timur Kulibayev briefed on the agenda. Those attending are expected to debate the report on the work done, the new development model of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken Digital, etc.

    Tags:
    Economy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!