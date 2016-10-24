Atameken: We will help Arab investors find their bearings in Kazakhstan market

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Atameken and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have signed a cooperation agreement, Kazinform informs.

"Today for the first time we have signed a cooperation agreement between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saudi Arabia and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken of Kazakhstan. This agreement opens the market of Saudi Arabia for us", - Deputy Chairman of the Board of Atameken Nurzhan Altayev said to journalists.

According to him, the interest in signing of the document was mutual. "It was our initiative, and the interest of Saudi Arabia was there too, because there has never been such connection established between two chambers. When our businessmen worked on the territory of Saudi Arabia or Arab companies worked in Kazakhstan, it happened without involvement of the two countries' chambers", - Nurzhan Altayev explained.

Now, as Mr. Altayev underlined, the two chambers agreed to conduct close cooperation and assist business of both countries. "This is very important because it requires understanding in where to invest and with who to work. Atameken has a very extensive network of affiliate network. So if Arab investors come to Kazakhstan, we are ready to support them on legal and tax matters. We are ready to help them to orient in our market and in our legislation. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Saudi Arabia will have the same approach towards our entrepreneurs", - Nurzhan Altayev told.