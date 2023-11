ASTANA. KAZINFORM - ATFBank JSC based in Almaty and officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) has announced changes in its Management Board, Kazinform has learnt from the KASE's press service.

From now on the Management Board of ATFBank JSC will consist of seven people.

Besides, Mukhtar Bubeyev was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of ATFBank JSC as of December 14, 2015.