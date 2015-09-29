Athletes from 11 countries to partake in NOMAD MMA Championship 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 3 - 4 October 2015 Karaganda will host NOMAD MMA Championship 2015.

The tournament is carried out in accordance with the rules of NOMAD MMA. The competition will be attended by athletes from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Ukraine, Moldova, Ghana, Bulgaria, Lithuania, and Mauritius. The event is organized by the World Federation NOMAD MMA and Martial Arts Union of Kazakhstan. According to the press service of the federation, one of the important goals of the championship is to unite the efforts in promoting NOMAD MMA in Kazakhstan and abroad. It is worth noting that NOMAD MMA style was founded in Kazakhstan's Karaganda in 2005.