Athletes from all continents to compete at World Nomad Games for the first time in Astana

Australia is set to become the most distant country to participate in the World Nomad Games in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Ablai Kondybayev, deputy head of the Directorate for the preparation and holding of the 5th World Nomad Games, said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

This year’s edition of the World Nomad Games is to welcome for the first time athletes from countries such as Brunei, Liberia, Venezuela, Ireland, Dominican Republic and Gambia. Countries from all continents will be represented in the Games for the first time in 10 years, said Kondybayev.

Earlier it was reported that the American team are on their way to Kazakhstan to participate in the fifth World Nomad Games in Astana.

According to the speaker, so far, 2,430 participants, including coaches and athletes, have submitted their participation in the Games.

As part of the competitions, a scientific program, that will be joined by 75 specialists from 12 countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Belarus, GB, China, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, the US, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and France, is set to take place.

The cultural events in entho-villages are said to include up to 5,600 participants, including singers and dancers.

From September 8-13 this year, the 5th World Nomad Games will be held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, which will be attended by more than 2,500 participants from 89 countries in 21 sports.

According to the preliminary estimates, the Kazakh capital of Astana is preparing to welcome around 100,000 tourists, who will be accommodated at 20 hotels.

The Games’ total money prize is estimated at 253 million tenge.

The sales of tickets for the opening and competitions of the 5th World Nomad Games started on August 6.

It was also reported that the police increased their presence ahead of the Games.