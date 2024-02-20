Athletes from Astana claim 7 gold medals at int’l rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Hungary

Gymnasts from the Kazakh capital claimed seven gold medals at the 28th Gracia Fair Cup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament held in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the administration of the city of Astana.

The Kazakh capital’s team ‘Constellation’ made up of Yerkezhan Sagat, Adiya Amantayeva, Yekaterina Eadysh, Inkar Satemirova, Ayaulym Zhanibek, and Ayaulym Sultanbayeva won gold in the team event of the tournament.

Photo: press service of Kazakh capital's administration

As for individual events, Kazakhstani Aibota Yertaikyzy hauled gold in exercises with a ball, clubs, and ribbon. Erika Zhailauova won a gold medal in the exercise with a hoop. Akmaral Yerekeshova grabbed gold in in exercises with a ball and ribbon, and silver in the exercise with clubs.

Photo: press service of Kazakh capital's administration

In the all-round, Aibota Yertaikyzy and Akmaral Yerekeshova won silver, and Erika Zhailauova and Darya Kusherbayeva claimed bronze medals.

Photo: press service of Kazakh capital's administration

The athletes grabbed a total of seven gold, four silver, and two bronze medals.