Athletes from European Union won 17 medals at World Nomad Games

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The Delegation of the European Union congratulates the Kyrgyz Republic with successful staging of the second World Nomad Games, which gathered hundreds of athletes and thousands of viewers from worldwide, Political, Press and Information Section of the Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Among the participants were 58 athletes from 11 Member States of the European Union: Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, and Slovakia.

Within six days of the Games European athletes managed to win 17 different medals, including two gold, three silver, and twelve bronze medals. The full list is provided below:

Slovakia - 1 gold and 2 silver medals;

Hungary - 1 gold and 4 bronze medals;

Poland - 1 silver and 1 bronze medals;

Lithuania - 5 bronze medals;

Latvia - 2 bronze medals.

The games will be remembered for athletic achievements and also for the warm reception and hospitality of the Kyrgyz people.



Source: Kabar