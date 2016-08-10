Athletes living in Spartan conditions at Rio Olympics - Kazakh Sports Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Wednesday, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly commented on the conditions created for athletes at the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Minister Mukhamediuly had just returned from Rio de Janeiro where he participated in the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics.



"On the whole, the conditions at the Olympic village are good," he said at the session of the Government. "The conditions are Spartan, not luxurious. However, the organizers created all conditions so that athletes won't get distracted."



"The village is safe and this is the most important thing. For Brazil the issue of security is a difficult one," the minister added.



As for the medals, Minister Mukhamediuly pinned high hopes on Kazakhstani boxers and weightlifters.



"Let's be honest, the doping scandal hit us hard. But our team moves on. This is a big lesson for athletes and for everyone in the world of sports - don't mess with doping," he added.