ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Athletes of the Central Army Sports Club of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan won gold and bronze medals at the international polyathlon championship in Russian Yalta.

Junior sergeant of CSKA Yelena Lyutenets and serviceman of CSKA Artur Balzam represented kazkahstan at the international arena. Artur Balzam was first after five events of the polyathlon and won the gold medal of the championship. Yelena Lyutenets won the bronze medal of the event.

The athletes had to compete in shooting, sprint, swimming, grenade throwing and cross-country race, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan informs.

It should be noted that 196 athletes from 13 world countries took part in the championships.