Athletes promise Kazakh President to win more medals at Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with the Kazakh athletes who are taking part in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, the Akorda press service reports.

At the meeting, the Head of State asked about the team's determination and highlighted that he had arrived in Ashgabat to support the Kazakh athletes.

"Some of the best athletes from all the participating countries will partake in this competition. Our team is also represented by many eminent champions," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

On behalf of the Kazakh national team, captain Nurlan Myrzabayev, who represents Kazakhstan in Taekwondo competitions, greeted the Head of State.

"First of all, let me thank you for the constant attention you pay to the development of sports in our country. It is noteworthy that your efforts have made the major contribution to all the sports achievements of our state on the global arenas. We are the members of the National Team of Kazakhstan, we will do our best to make sure that our flag is displayed as often as possible at the Games held in Ashgabat," Nurlan Myrzabayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan underscored that the state provided all conditions for sports and healthy lifestyle, and noted the importance of the national athletes' achievements in making up a healthy nation.

"We are building various sports facilities in all regions, our athletes take part in the top-level contests, and among you, there are famous, accomplished athletes. We have talented youth, and new names appear in sports almost every year. Seeing your victories, young people will generally aim at going in for sports, and this is a prerequisite for making up a healthy nation. You should set an example for the younger generation," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

Champion of the London Olympics and bronze medalist of the Olympic Games in Beijing and Rio de Janeiro, famous Kazakh athlete Olga Rypakova thanked the Head of State.

"Let me, on behalf of all our athletes, express our profound gratitude for the care and support that you give us despite your busy schedule. You always find time to meet with us, talk, express your good words and blessings. We will make best efforts to delight you and all Kazakh fans," Olga Rypakova said.

At the end, the Head of State highlighted that millions of Kazakh fans believe in the achievements of our athletes, and wished them successful starts and splendid victories.