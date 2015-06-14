Athletes to compete for 11 sets of medals in Baku on Sunday

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Eleven sets of medals will be up for grabs on Sunday, the second day of the European Games in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

Champions in karate, triathlon and wrestling will be announced. The gold medal in wrestling at the European Games will be equal to the title of European champion.

During the men's 66kg Greco-Roman wrestling competition, Russian Artem Surkov will meet with Frederik Bjerrenhuus, Denmark. In the 75kg weight category, Chingiz Labazanov will face Hungarian Martin Sabo.

In the 85kg category, Davit Chakvetadze will compete in the 1/8 finals where he will meet with Amer Hrustanovic from Austria. Finally, in the weight category up to 130kg, Sergey Semenov will struggle with Bulgarian Miroslav Metodiyev.

The First European Games are held in Baku on June 12 to 28, with athletes competing for 253 sets of medals in 20 sports. Competitions in 11 sports - archery, athletics, boxing, beach volleyball, wrestling, cycling, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and triathlon - will enjoy the status of qualifies ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform refers to TASS.