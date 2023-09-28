EN
    10:11, 28 September 2023

    Athletes to vie for 35 sets of medals at 19th Asian Games

    Hangzhou, China
    Photo: news.cn

     Athletes will compete for 35 sets of medals in 11 sports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    Medals in artistic gymnastics, beach volleyball, cycling, esports, fencing, shooting, taekwondo, wushu, swimming and other spots will be up for grabs.

    Kazakhstani beach volleyball players Dmitriy Yakovlev and Sergei Bogatu will fight for bronze medals against Iran.

    Aida Buyrzhanova, Darya Yassinskaya and Nariman Kurbanov are to partake in the artistic gymnastics medal events.

    Men’s Sabre Team of Kazakhstan will clash with South Korea in the bronze medal event.

    Seven sets of medals will be up for grabs in swimming, while shooters are to vie for five sets of medals.

    Presently, Team Kazakhstan is placed 12th in the overall medal standings with 13 medals, including one gold, two silver and ten bronze medals.

    China dominates the medal tally of the 19th Asian Games with 140 medals. South Korea and Japan follow with 70 and 66 medals, respectively.

