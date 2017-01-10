Atlas Global to operate Karaganda-Istanbul flight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Atlas Global air carrier will operate flights from Karaganda to Istanbul starting from March 15, 2017, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Spokesperson of Atlas Global in Kazakhstan Marzhan Mustafina revealed that the company will operate Karaganda-Istanbul flight twice a week starting from March 15," head of the tourism industry department of the Investment and Development Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Igali wrote in his Facebook.



Air Astana and Tulpar Avia Service air companies (Kazakhstan), Rossiya, Transaero and Domodedovo Airlines (Russia) and Turkish Airlines (Turkey) operate domestic and international flights from the Sary-Arka airport based in Karaganda.