Atlasglobal announces new flight from Aktau to Istanbul

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Direct flight will be launched on March 26 from Aktau International airport, Tumba.kz reports.

Atlasglobal signed an agreement with Kazakhstan Transport Committee on operating a Kazakhstan (Aktau) - Turkey (Istanbul) route.

According to its director Orhan Sanjar, the company used to operate charter flights between the two cities before closing them 2 years ago.





Flights will be operated twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays. Round trip is planned to cost about 70 thousand tenge in coach, and 141 thousand tenge in business. Atlasglobal plans to increase the number of flights in the future.

Currently Atlasglobal also offers flights to different cities in Turkey. New flight should help to connect Aktau to European countries: France, Germany, Great Britain, Sweden, Denmark, etc.