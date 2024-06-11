Atlético Madrid Football Academy to be opened in Kazakhstan

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the president of Atlético Madrid Football Club, Enrique Cerezo Torres, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Enrique Cerezo Torres presented a project on opening an Atlético Madrid Football Academy in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh President said Kazakhstan pays special attention to the development of football. Over 40,000 children attend sports schools and sports leagues in Kazakhstan. New stadiums are being built; sports infrastructure is being updated countrywide.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government supports the initiative aimed at the development of football.

Enrique Cerezo Torres said Atlético Madrid Football Academies are present in many countries worldwide The educational model of the academy focuses on adopting best practices and raising the skills of football coaches and mentors.

The Atlético Madrid Football Academy will be set at the ground of the Akbulak Olympic Centre in Talgar town, Almaty region.