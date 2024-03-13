ATM 2024 addresses sustainability and innovation in aviation sector

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which takes place from 6th to 9th May at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will host prominent international airlines and aircraft manufacturers to discuss the latest industry innovations and solutions, WAM reports.

Transformative areas that are likely to be high on the agenda are sustainability and the role of startups and innovators in transporting the industry into the next era.

The theme for the 31st edition of ATM is “Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship”, championing startups and innovators making a significant contribution to the travel and tourism sector.

Aligning with this innovation focus, ATM has partnered with Aviation X Lab and the Intelak programme, which have a shared mission to revolutionise the travel industry by providing a platform for startups and innovators.

Founded in 2017, Aviation X Lab is an aviation-specific incubator that unites international aviation leaders Emirates Airline, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, GE Aerospace, and Airbus. Its mission is to reshape the future of the aviation sector through innovative, sustainable ideas.

Airlines featured at the exhibition this year include Emirates, flydubai, Saudia, flynas, Qatar Airways, and Egypt Air, which is making its debut at ATM 2024. In addition, private jet companies MayFair Jets Group and Air Charter Service will have a presence.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said, “ATM 2024 will showcase entrepreneurs in aviation, accommodation, hospitality and attractions, among many others, and explore how innovative sustainable trends will evolve, identifying strategies for growth within key vertical sectors. For the upcoming edition, we have partnered with Aviation X Lab and the Intelak programme to further our focus on entrepreneurship.”

The ATM conference programme takes place over four days and features presentations from global travel and tourism leaders. Innovation in the aviation sector will also be highlighted on 7th May when industry leaders from Cirium, Riyadh Air and IATA will convene on the global stage for the session ‘Looking Skyward for Innovation: How Aviation is Changing’.