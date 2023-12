ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Several masked men stole an ATM and pushed it out of the store in Moscow late Monday.

The theft happened around 9 p.m. on September 21 in Chertanov Street in the south of Moscow. The thieves ripped the ATM from the wall, loaded it into a Subaru vehicle and fled the scene. Moscow police are currently investigating at the scene and are searching for the thieves and the car, TASS reports. By TK