ATOM Project Ambassador Kuyukov receives Nuclear-Free Future Award in Austria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's famous artist, activist of the international anti-nuclear movement and Honorary Ambassador of ATOM Project Karipbek Kuyukov received Nuclear-Free Future Award (NFFA), Kazinform reports.

The awarding ceremony was held at Salzburg University in Austria.



Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria Kairat Sarybay congratulated NFFA laureates and highly praised their anti-nuclear activity. He said that the award proves recognition of Kazakhstan's role and Kazakh President's initiative on global processes in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.



Representatives of Australia, Great Britain, France and Austria were also among the laureates.



Karipbek Kuyukov is an Honorary Ambassador of the ATOM Project initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2012. The Project's mission is to unify global communities' efforts to stop nuclear testing worldwide and fully liquidate nuclear weapons.



The Nuclear-Free Future Award was established in 1998 by Franz Moll Foundation and is aimed at encouraging the activity of anti-nuclear activists, organizations and communities. This year the prize marks its 20th anniversary.





Earlier, the prize was awarded to 80 representatives and organizations of the world including photojournalist Yury Kuidin from Kazakhstan, who is also the participant of Nevada-Semipalatinsk anti-nuclear movement. He is also a member of the Atomic Photographers Guild and author of numerous photo albums related to nuclear tests (awarded in 2000).