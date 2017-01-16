Atomic energy has big potential, Nazarbayev

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM - Speaking in the World Summit "Future Energy" in the UAE President Nursultan Nazarbayev stated a big potential of the atomic energy.

"Kazakhstan adheres to the use of peace atom. In 2015 with support of the world superpowers the IAEA made a decision to create the bank of reduced enrichment nuclear fuel for the countries planning to develop atomic energy. On whole I see big potential in development of atomic energy" , said Nazarbayev.

According to the President, use of thorium as an alternative of uranium is also studied today, therefore efficiency of atomic industry can be very high.

In light of the forum subject Nazarbayev reminded of EXPO-2017 which will be held in Astana.

"The motto of EXPO-2017 is "Future Energy" just the name of the Summit. I am certain that in the exhibition there will presented the state-of-the-art technologies in the world of energy and it will become the logical continuation of today's Summit. EXPO-2017 will reveal the potential of the most developed countries and the world energy is moving. For our country it is not only honorary but also responsible mission», Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

He expressed gratitude to the UAE Government for confirming its participation in EXPO-2017.

"In reply Kazakhstan is watching the dynamic process of preparation for EXPO-2020 in Dubai. The venue of EXPO-2017 will be the new International Financial Center Astana. We have held talks with the Dubai Financial Center and agreed that Dubai experience will be applied in Kazakhstan", he added.