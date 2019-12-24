EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:33, 24 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Atomic power plant construction issue still under discussion – Minister Nogayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev has commented on the issue of construction of an atomic power station in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Minister, the issue is still under consideration. The Ministry of Energy adheres to the following position: «while there are additional sources of energy we will only consider this issue.» Presently, the country fully satisfies its need in energy.

    In his words, measures are taken to improve the country’s electricity supply system.

    «Recently, Karabatan gas turbine power station with the capacity of 310MWwas commissioned in Atyrau region,» he added.

