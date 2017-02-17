EN
    10:26, 17 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Atomic power station will be built in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Kazakhstan there will be built atomic power station however the timeframes are not known yet. Vice Minister of Energy Bakytzhan Dzhaksaliyev has informed today in the press conference.    

    "I should tell you earnestly that no atomic power station is being built in Kazakhstan at the moment. However being pragmatic in this issue we understand clearly Kazakhstan will have an atomic power station. At the moment we are considering its expedience. Nowadays we have surplus of electric power. Even for peak loads 30% of the available capacity is not used. Therefore there is no obvious decision to built APS", said the Vice Minister.

    Reminding that Kazakhstan is the world's leader in production of natural uranium and the country's intention to create nuclear fuel center, he said that it was unquestionable that creation of an atomic power station in Kazakhstan would be considered in future.

    "This is dialectic. If we want to improve environment in the country construction of the atomic power station will contribute a lot to supply of energy needs and reduction of greenhouse gas emission", he said. 

     

     

