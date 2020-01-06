ATP: Kazakhstanis improve standing in the rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan remained the country’s highest-ranked tennis player at №55, according to the updated ATP weekly rankings.

Bublik, who was ranked 56th in the world, stands at №55this week. Another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin also improved his standing in the rankings rising to №66 this week. Dmitry Popko is the third Kazakhstani in the ATP Top 200 at №184.

The top 3 of the updated ATP rankings looks exactly the same as it did a week ago with Spaniard Rafael Nadal at the top. Serb Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer are placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.