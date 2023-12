NUR-SULTAN. KAOZINFORM - An ATP 250 event has been relocated from Russia's St. Petersburg to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The St. Petersburg Open is to take place from September 19 to 25 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Notably, Nur-Sultan city hosted the first ATP Tour event in 2020.