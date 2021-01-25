ATP: One Kazakh tennis players down in rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Only one tennis player from Kazakhstan has lost two spots in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik retained the 45th spot of the rankings, while Mikhail Kukushkin remained 89th in the world. Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan lost two spots in the updated rankings sliding down to 167th line.

Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the ATP singles rankings. Coming in second is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Rounding out the top 3 of the rankings is Austrian Dominic Thiem.