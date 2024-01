ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin (89) lost to Bosnia's Damir Džumhur (29) in the 1/16 of the ATP Open 13 in Marseille, SPORTINFORM reports.

The match that lasted 2 hours 58 minutes ended in Džumhur's victory 7-6, 6-7, 1-6.

It was the second meeting of the players, and the score is now 1-1.