ATP Rankings: Kazakhstani Bublik climbs to career-high

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has climbed 12 spots in the updated ATP rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik reached his career-high ranking of №70 this week after finishing as runner-up at the Hall of Fame Open final in Newport where he was stunned by American John Isner in the final.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin retained the 45th spot, whereas Alexander Nedovyesov slid 6 spots down and landed the 202nd spot.

Serb Novak Djoklovic is still world №1 followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Swiss Roger Federer.