    11:56, 14 December 2015 | GMT +6

    ATP rankings: Mikhail Kukushkin remains at №65

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan has preserved his 65th place in the updated ATP rankings released today, Sports.kz reports.

    That means Kukushkin remains the highest ranked male tennis player in Kazakhstan. Aleksander Nedovyesov retained his 162nd spot in the rankings, where Andrey Golubev climbed one spot up to №205. Dmitry Popko lost 9 spots and is currently ranked 263rd. The first three spots are occupied by Serb Novak Djokovic, Scot Andy Murray and Swiss Roger Federer respectively.

