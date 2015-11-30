ATP updates world rankings: Kukushkin maintains 65th spot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin hasn't moved anywhere from his 65th spot in the latest ATP world rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

He remains Kazakhstan's highest ranked male tennis ace. His compatriot Alexander Nedovyesov was ranked 162nd in the men's rankings. Kazakhstanis Andrey Golubev and Dmitry Popko both slid one spot down to №206 and №255 respectively. Serb Novak Djokovic, Brit Andy Murray and Swiss Roger Federer are the top three players. As a side note, Andy Murray made history on Sunday by winning the Davis Cup for Great Britain. The last time the British team won the Davis Cup title was back in 1936, 79 (!) years ago. Well done, Andy!