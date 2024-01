ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik representing Kazakhstan were knocked out of the men's doubles by Russian duo Daniil Medvedev and Mikhail Elgin, 6-2, 6-4, Sports.kz reports.

The match lasted only 53 minutes. Daniil and Mikhail made four breaks, one double fault and hit five aces. Their opponents realized one break-point and made one double fault.