Attempted Coup Cost Turkey Over $100Bln, Figures to Increase - Trade Minister

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The mid-July failed coup attempt has already cost Turkey's economy 300 billion lira ($100.4 billion) and the figures will increase in midterm prospects, Turkish Trade and Custom Minister Bulent Tufekci said Tuesday.

The July 15 coup attempt was suppressed by the following day. Over 240 people were killed and an more than 2,000 were wounded.

"If we assess all these planes, helicopters, weapons, bombs and buildings, their cost will come to at least 300 billion lira, according to preliminary data. But this figure may increase when a detailed assessment is carried out. For example, many foreigners canceled their visits to our country <...> All this will increase losses in midterm prospects," Tufekci was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper.

The minister stressed that Turkish markets however passed this "difficult exam," as banks and stock exchange were opened two days after the failed coup.

Source: Sputniknews.com

Photo: © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel