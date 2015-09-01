Attorney of Akzharkyn Turlybay hopeful for her extradition

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sunkar Nurmaganbetov, the attorney of Kazakhstani girl AkzharkynTurlybay, sentenced for life imprisonment in China, says he is hopeful for her extradition.

"The long-awaited Protocol of exchange of ratification instruments on the Kazakhstan- China Agreement on Extradition of Convicts dated 22 Feb 2011 has been signed during Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Beijing. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said that the procedure of exchange of ratification instruments is a confirmation of an international agreement. The international agreement enters into force upon 30 days from the date of exchange of ratification instruments. I welcome the decision of the heads of state and I think that the documents adopted by our countries will serve in favor of our people. The adoption of the document makes me hopeful for extradition of Kazakhstani people convicted in China", he wrote on his Facebook page. Earlier, official spokesperson of Kazakhstan MFA Altai Baibullayev said that in 2011 the countries signed the Agreement on extradition of convicts. "Kazakhstan Parliament ratified the Agreement in 2013, but Chinese side has not taken a decision yet," he said. The 20-year-old Akzharkyn was detained at Guangzhou Airport in March 2014 for smuggling drugs. The girl was in China to buy branded clothes for sale. According to Turlybay, the drugs were planted on her by the people she met during her trip. The girl was sentenced for life imprisonment.