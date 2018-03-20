EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:35, 20 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Atyrau authorities to build village for orphans

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A new family-type village for orphans will be built in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Presently, 59 people live in our "Shanyrak" family-type orphanage. The local authorities allocated 3 hectares of land in a suburb. They are preparing design estimates. Then, the construction will begin. There will be a set of eight premises, as well as a facility for sports and cultural events, and an athletic field," director of the orphanage Gulsara Botatayeva said.

    The area will also include an ancillary farm.

     

    Tags:
    Atyrau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!