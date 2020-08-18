14:15, 18 August 2020 | GMT +6
Atyrau closes COVID-19 facility in tuberculosis dispensary
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A 100-bed COVID-19 facility functioned in the tuberculosis dispensary was closed down in Atyrau city after discharging its last COVID-19 patients on August 12, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the regional health office.
The COVID-19 facility was closed down on August 15 followed by disinfection works.
The facility had seen 20-30 patients admitted on a daily basis during the peak of the virus. Most of the patients had had 70-80% lung tissue destructions.
The dispensary is said to prepare for the second wave of the COVID-19 virus, ensuring oxygen supply, sufficient stocks of pharmaceuticals and means of personal protection.
The 100-bed COVID-19 facility had been open in the tuberculosis dispensary in Atyrau region.
As of today, 93% of the total COVID-19 patients recorded in Atyrau region have recovered.