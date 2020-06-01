EN
    14:45, 01 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Atyrau confirms 69 coronavirus cases over past day

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau has registered 69 coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform reports.

    Among the coronavirus-infected patients are 11 residents of the city of Atyrau, 3 residents of the Zhylyoi district, born in 1965, 2018, 2020, and one resident of Makat district born in 1991.

    In total 1,105 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection were recorded in the region. 314 people have recovered form coronavirus infection.


