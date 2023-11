ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A family of Makat district, Atyrau region, welcomes triplets.

The three kids were born in the family of Salamat and Samal Yermagambetovs. The boys were given names Muhammad, Ali and Arif. It is a very significant event for Makat district as the last time triplets were born here 10 years ago. The district's administration office is resolving the issue of employing the father of the boys who had no job.