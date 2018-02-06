Atyrau-Frankfurt regular flight set to be launched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A regular flight linking Atyrau and Frankfurt will be launched in a matter of months, Kazinform reports.

"New international flights from regions of Kazakhstan are to be launched. One of them - the new regular flight from Atyrau to Frankfurt will be launched on March 26. The flight will be operated on Airbus A321 twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. It will be more comfortable for residents and guests of western Kazakhstan to get to Europe," the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan revealed in a Facebook post.



According to the flight schedule of the Frankfurt airport, KC 948 flight from Atyrau operated by Air Astana company is scheduled to land at 2:15 p.m. local time.