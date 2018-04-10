Atyrau hosts Global Oil & Gas Atyrau exhibition

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Global Oil & Gas Atyrau 2018 has kicked off in the oil capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his welcome speech, akim of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev stressed that the main goal of the exhibition is to support and facilitate the development of oil and gas companies, introduce innovative technologies and attract investments into the industry.

The organizers note that the business part of the event features a number of seminars and master classes on the topical issues of the industry.

Atyrau Oil & Gas is a regional trade event aimed at the oil, gas and petroleum industry as well as related infrastructure. The exhibition brings together leading Kazakh and foreign oil and gas companies. Thus, among this year representatives of more than 100 from Great Britain, Belarus, Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Tatarstan are taking part in the event.







The exhibition allows oil and gas companies to meet potential customers and buyers face to face, establish new business contacts, to make long-term deals and contracts and to track competitors' activities. The event includes a conference on petroleum technologies called OilTech Atyrau that provides the opportunity to discuss current issues and find solutions to pressing challenges.



The Global Oil&Gas will run for three days until April 12.