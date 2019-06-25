Atyrau hosts Turkic Music Festival

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The International Festival of Traditional Turkic Music for the first time takes place in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Talented, renowned composers of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, who participate in all international music festivals, have gathered today in Atyrau. We have many plans ahead. A music festival in South Korea is awaiting us. A festival of contemporary music of Turkic peoples will be held in Bashkortostan. Tatarstan hosts the Eurasian Festival.

Today also in Atyrau, we are participating in such a large event significant for the development of the musical culture of our countries," said Secretary General of TURKSOY Duisen Kasseinov.





Naryn folk instruments orchestra opened the festival by performing Balnur Kydyrbek's composition "Altai-Atyrau Arasy" ("Between Altai and Atyrau").