EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:15, 15 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Atyrau: Kindergarten employee admitted to hospital over COVID-19

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A kindergarten employee was diagnosed with coronavirus in Atyrau, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the regional Akimat.

    The woman was admitted to an infectious diseases hospital. 213 children and 80 employees of the kindergarten tested negative for the novel coronavirus. However, all of them were recommended to self-isolate at home. Anti-epidemic measures are carried out in the preschool institution.


    Tags:
    Atyrau region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!