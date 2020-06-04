Atyrau may toughen quarantine regulations

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau region eyes surge in coronavirus cases. Atyrau city may toughen quarantine regulations.

Over the past 24 hours the first coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the region. The number of coronavirus-positive cases keeps on growing. For the past two weeks 27 more coronavirus cases, including a newborn, were registered in the city. Violation of quarantine regulations may lead to destabilization of the sanitary and epidemiological situation. That’s why authorities consider an issue of strengthening quarantine measures.

For the past 24 hours 35 more infected were detected there, bringing the tally to 1,175. 532 people recovered since the outbreak.