Atyrau oil refinery exceeds oil production target in 1H of 2023

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The Atyrau oil refinery exceeded its oil production target in the first half of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The first half of the year was challenging for the Atyrau oil refinery personnel, with repeated violations of technological regime leading to disruptions in its work. Due to electricity supply problems the plant halted its operation for several days. However, despite disruptions the plant fulfilled its production plan for the first half of the year,» said Murat Dossmuratov, Director-General at the Atyrau oil refinery.

He went on to say that the plant processed 2 million 895 thousand tons of crude oil with 2 million 865 thousand tons planned. 2 million 574 thousand tons of commercial products, more by 25,600 thousand tons compared to the planned figures, were produced.

«In the first six months, pollutant emissions into the air stood at 5,436 tons, less by 387 tons compared with 2022. Discharge of pollutants with waste water stood at 3,104 tons, decreasing by 73 tons year-over-year,» said Dossmuratov.

Following the reporting period, there were no injuries reported among the workers of the Atyrau oil refinery.