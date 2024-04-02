EN
    15:10, 02 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Atyrau Oil Refinery names new director general

    appointment
    Photo: KMG

    Abzal Dosszhanov has been appointed as the director general of the Atyrau Oil Refinery, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of KazMunayGas.

    Born in Atyrau city, Dosszhanov worked his way from a processing units operator to a hydrogenation processes shift supervisor at the Atyrau Oil Refinery.

    Since 2010, he worked in major oil companies such as KMG International, Rompetrol Petrochemicals, Rompetrol Rafinare, Rominserv, Rompetrol Well Services.

    In 2023, he was appointed to the oil processing office head post at KazMunayGas.

