EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:34, 15 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Atyrau Oil Refinery to be modernized by year end

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The modernization of the Atyrau Oil Refinery will be finished by the end of the year. Vice Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev said it today at the 3rd International Conference "Oil Processing and Petrochemistry in Central Asia."

    The Vice Minister reminded of reconstruction of three domestic oil refineries. “Atyrau Oil Refinery will be the first to finish its reconstruction work.  The modernization and reconstruction of Pavlodar and Shymkent oil refineries will  be accomplished in 2017,” Mirzagaliyev said.

    According to him, the accomplishment of modernization of oil processing plants will let reduce dependence on import of light petroleum products as well as to increase capacity of processing from 15 mln to 17.5 mln tonnes of oil per annum.

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas Ministry of Energy News Oil and Gas Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!