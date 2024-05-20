Atyrau prepares 94 evacuation points

In Atyrau, 94 evacuation points have been prepared to assist city residents in evacuating to safe zones in the event of a flood threat, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau region.

In the event of an emergency, residents are encouraged to seek refuge at one of the designated clearing stations, which have a combined capacity of 10,250 individuals. The headquarters has also taken steps to ensure that all points are adequately equipped with bedding and beds.

The locations of the designated evacuation points can be accessed via the 2gis.kz app.

As previously reported, 223 individuals evacuated from Taldykol have been placed in an evacuation center in Atyrau, situated on the grounds of the APEC College. Among them are 142 children, 8 pregnant mothers, and 9 individuals with disabilities.

Due to the threat of waterlogging, several roads in the Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions have been restricted. The water level in the Zhaiyk River (Ural) remains at a critical level. Meanwhile, in Zhylyoi district, humanitarian aid consisting of non-perishable food, hygiene products, and household chemicals continues to be delivered to Kulsary. Approximately 60 volunteers are involved in the distribution of products to the population.

Photo credit: the Operational Headquarters for Emergency Situations of the Atyrau region

To date, the state of emergency remains in 10 regions: Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, as well as Abai and Ulytau. More than 12 thousand people, more than 800 units of equipment, about 400 units of water pumping and swimming means are involved in rescue operations. More than 70 thousand people have been evacuated from the emergency zones.